Hurricane Zeta crashes onshore in storm-weary Louisiana

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Forecasters say Hurricane Zeta is crashing onshore in southeastern Louisiana.

The National Hurricane Center says the center of the Category 2 storm is coming ashore around Terrebone Bay near Cocodrie.

Some roads already are underwater, and rain is pelting New Orleans to the north.

5 PM CDT Hurricane #Zeta update: The eyewall of Zeta is approaching New Orleans with strong winds, while life-threatening storm surge is ongoing near the coast. https://t.co/bDPuXcHB38 pic.twitter.com/PY6EOuPSoy — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) October 28, 2020

Zeta has sustained winds of 110 mph and is just shy of being a major, Category 3 hurricane.

Heavy rains and rising seawater are possible all along the northern Gulf Coast, and topical storm warnings extend through north Georgia into the Carolinas.

By KEVIN McGILL, STACEY PLAISANCE and REBECCA SANTANA undefined