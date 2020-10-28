Iowa man convicted in Nebraska man’s 2018 stabbing death

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — An Iowa man has been convicted of murder in the 2018 stabbing death of a Bellevue man during a botched robbery. The Omaha World-Herald reports that 31-year-old Raymond Davis, of Des Moines, Iowa, was convicted Tuesday of first-degree murder, conspiracy to commit robbery and a weapons count in the death of 39-year-old Brent Quigley. Davis is one of five people charged in Quigley’s death. Police say Davis and another man, Christopher Reagan, fatally stabbed Quigley at his home in June 2018 as part of a plan to steal drugs and money from Quigley. Reagan was sentenced to 100 years to life in prison in June. Davis faces life in prison when he’s sentenced at a later date.