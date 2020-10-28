Judge allows John Hinckley to publicly display his artwork

A federal judge has ruled that the man who tried to assassinate President Ronald Reagan can now publicly display his writings, artwork and music. John Hinckley has long considered himself to be a musician and an artist. He paints and plays the guitar and has been involved in both pursuits as part of his therapy. Hinckley has anonymously displayed his artwork. But U.S. District Judge Paul L. Friedman ruled that he can now do so under his own name. Hinckley was 25 when he shot Reagan in 1981. The shooting also paralyzed press secretary James Brady and injured two others. Hinckley was suffering from acute psychosis and was obsessed with the actress Jodie Foster.