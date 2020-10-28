LAMB Theatre receives $500,000 gift

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The LAMB Theatre received a gift to help further its move to what will be its new downtown home.

The Blue Stem Fund gifted the organization $500,000.

Leaders with LAMB Theatre said while the pandemic delayed the project by about five months, the gift came at just the right time.

"Just to have that kind of support from the Blue Stem Fund means so very much. That they believe in what Lamb Theatre is all about and that they believe in the Siouxland community. This will be a wonderful gift to the entire community," said Diana Wooley, Executive Director.

Wooley adds while the gift will not only help with the project now, it will also help in getting grants for the new space in the future.