Looking back on 2018 U.S. House race in Iowa District 4

UNDATED (KTIV) - Two years ago, Democrat J.D. Scholten nearly unseated nine-term incumbent Republican Congressman Steve King. In June, King lost a June primary to Republican State Senator Randy Feenstra. Feenstra will face Scholten on November 3rd.

In 2018, Scholten lost to King by just 3.3-percent. Voter registration totals from October of 2018 show just 24.7-percent of active registered voters allied themselves with the Democratic Party. Yet, Scholten got 47-percent of the vote.

If you break down the results by candidate, King won the majority of the counties in the 4th Congressional District. There are 39 in all. He won 33. The other six, which include many of the larger population centers in northwest Iowa, went to Scholten. He took his home county of Woodbury County with 53-percent of the vote. If you move to the west, to Webster County, and Fort Dodge, Scholten took that county by one-percent. And, Scholten took Story County with 65-percent of the vote.

The other interesting thing to note about the 2018 race is it was the closest race for reelection that King had since 2012. At that time, he was challenged by former First Lady of Iowa Christie Vilsack. Vilsack came within 8-percent of King due, in large part, to redistricting that followed the 2010 census.

For the 2012 congressional elections, Iowa went from five districts to four. The old 5th Congressional District, in northwest Iowa, had its eastern boundary pushed even farther to the east to bring in counties that King had never competed in before. In 2012, Christie Vilsack won all of those new counties. In 2018, Scholten picked up many of those same counties that were included after redistricting.