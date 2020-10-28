Maskless pope blames ‘this lady called COVID’ for distance

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has blamed “this lady called COVID” for forcing him to keep his distance from the faithful during his general audience, which was far smaller than usual amid soaring coronavirus infections in Italy. Francis again eschewed a protective mask Wednesday even when he greeted a few maskless bishops at the end of his audience. While the prelates wore masks throughout the audience, they took them off when they lined up to shake Francis’ hand and speak briefly with him one-on-one. A Vatican official acknowledged Tuesday that at age 83 and with part of his lung removed after an illness in his youth, Francis would be at high risk for complications if he were to become infected.