Media election planners prepare for a night of mystery

NEW YORK (AP) — News organizations preparing to follow the vote count next week are preaching caution. This year’s increase in early and mail-in voting will complicate what used to be a fairly cut-and-dried process of reporting election results. Media outlets also need to cover voter integrity issues and do it all under a COVID-19 cloud. An especially large audience will be watching. A recent poll showed nearly half of Americans plan to follow the vote count closely. The 2008 record of 71.5 million people watching election night coverage could well be eclipsed.