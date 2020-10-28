Military aircraft perform fly-bys on Greek national holiday

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Greek military jets and helicopters have performed flybys over Greece’s capital and other cities, towns and islands to mark the country’s national holiday. Traditional military and student parades were canceled for Wednesday’s observance due to the coronavirus pandemic. Known as Ohi Day, or “No Day,” the Oct. 28 holiday commemorates the day in 1940 when Greece rejected an ultimatum from fascist Italy to allow Axis troops to enter the country and occupy strategic locations. Greece has reported a rise in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths in recent weeks, with a record 1,259 new cases and 12 new deaths Tuesday.