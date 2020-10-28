Nebraska authorities searching for missing 48-year-old

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Neb. (KTIV) -- An Endangered Missing Advisory has activated for eastern Nebraska to determine the whereabouts of Chad Townsend.

The Douglas County Sheriff's Office is attempting to locate the 48-year-old Townsend who went missing from the vicinity of 149th and Ellison Avenue Omaha, Nebraska. He was last seen at 6:30 a.m. Wednesday, Oct. 28.

Authorities say Townsend is a white male, approximately 5' 8" and weighs about 195 pounds. He has brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a red T-shirt, gray sweatpants with no shoes or jacket.

Townsend is possibly driving a green 2013 Toyota Highlander with a Nebraska plate reading VTA075.

Townsend suffers from a brain injury and other medical conditions.

If you have any information call 911 or contact the Douglas County Sheriff's Office at 402-444-6000 immediately.