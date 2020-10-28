Nebraska reports 1,169 new cases of COVID-19

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,169 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in the Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 66,545.

There were no new virus-related deaths reported, keeping Nebraska's death toll at 628 on Wednesday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 483 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,950 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 42,850 on Wednesday.

So far, 581,042 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 514,184 tests have come back negative.