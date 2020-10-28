Northwestern record-breaker Solberg named SportsFource Champion

ORANGE CITY, Iowa (KTIV) -- You can find Shane Solberg's name all over Northwestern's record book. The senior leads the GPAC in multiple receiving categories this season. KTIV's Devin Reiners has more with this weeks Sports Fource Champion.

Shane Solberg is no stranger to success. The senior from Boyden, Iowa is Northwestern's all-time leading receiver, but that hasn't stopped him from continuing to work on all aspects of his game.

"I love getting the ball in my hands but I think the past couple of years I've really focused on what I can do without the ball in my hands as well," said Solberg. "I've kind of taken more pride in my blocking. Just doing what I can outside of what I do with the football."

"He's a kid who really dominates the details," said head coach Matt McCarty and he just plays with great effort every single play and so you love guys like that."

Solberg has 38 touchdowns and just under 4,000 receiving yards in his career. In his three plus seasons at Northwestern, he has caught passes from the same quarterback. He and fellow senior Tyson Kooima have been one of the most dominant duo's in the country since they arrived in Orange City.

"It's kind of weird thinking about what if I had a different quarterback, what would have happened," said Solberg. "Tyson's been solid. He's such a ball player. The plays he makes with his feet sometimes, you have to take a step back and and realize how good he really is."

Solberg and the rest of the seniors have been to the postseason every year, but only have one playoff win. That's been a big motivator in 20-20.

"They've been to the playoffs three times and they've been disappointed with how those three years have ended and there's big things ahead for them and they're hungry and the sky is the limit for them," said McCarty.

The 4-1 Red Raiders host Midland at 1:00 o'clock on Saturday.