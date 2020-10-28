Oct. 28: Iowa reports 596 total COVID-19 hospitalizations, 22 more deaths

(KTIV) -- There were 1,814 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Tuesday to 10 a.m. Wednesday, according to the state's dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Tuesday, health officials reported 117,630 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 119,444 by 10 a.m. Wednesday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 90,422 have recovered. That's an increase of 2,438 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 22 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,680.

According to the state's latest report, there are 596 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from yesterday's record of 564. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has seen since the pandemic began. Of those hospitalizations, 136 are in the ICU and 51 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 5,141 new tests were given for a total of 949,136 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Wednesday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 44 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,264.

To date, 5,703 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping the county's death toll at 97.

A total of 75 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-three of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 11 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,272. Of those cases, 2,013 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported four new virus cases, with its total now at 542. Of those cases, 354 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 18 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 762. Officials say 549 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had two more virus-related deaths, bringing the county's death toll to eight.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,670 to 1,691 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,200 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported three additional virus-related deaths, bringing its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 28, the state health department says Sioux County reported 32 new cases bringing their total to 2,482. Officials say 1,789 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported one additional virus-related death, bringing the county's total to 17.