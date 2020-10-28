Oct. 28: South Dakota reports 412 COVID-19 hospitalizations, over 11,900 active cases

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,270 cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, bringing the state's total to 42,000.

According to the state's health department, 1,095 of the new cases are confirmed and 175 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 11,933 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 745 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 516 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 29,683.

Currently, 412 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, breaking yesterday's record of 395.

Nine additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 384 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 38 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 920. Of those cases, 166 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 16 new cases, bringing its total to 817. State health officials say 648 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,661 to 2,759. Health officials say 1,937 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported 18 total virus-related deaths in Lincoln County.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 747 total positive cases. So far, 555 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 842 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 548 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.