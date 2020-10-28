Orange City, IA woman hurt in Lyon County, IA crash

LYON COUNTY, Iowa (KTIV) - An Orange City, Iowa, woman was critically injured in an accident at a rural intersection, in Lyon County, Iowa, Wednesday afternoon.

Iowa State Patrol troopers say the accident happened at the intersection of Dove Avenue and 180th Street south of Lester, Iowa.

Investigators say 59-year-old Sheila Rae Janssen's car was headed west on 180th Street approaching a stop sign.

Troopers say Janssen failed to yield at the stop sign, and her car was struck broadside by a truck that was headed north on Dove Avenue. The driver of the truck, 52-year-old Lynn Knoblock, of Larchwood, Iowa, wasn't hurt.

Janssen sustained critical injuries, and was flown to a Sioux Falls hospital.