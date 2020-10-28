Police agree to pay $7M to family of man killed by officer

PITTSBURG, Calif. (AP) — A San Francisco Bay Area city has agreed to pay $7.3 million to settle a lawsuit by the family of a man who died after an officer placed him in a neck hold. The East Bay Times reported Tuesday that the city of Pittsburg agreed to pay the family of 32-year-old Humberto Martinez Sr. An autopsy showed Martinez died in 2016 from having the blood stream to his brain cut off by a carotid hold. The controversial technique has since been banned in California in the wake of the police killing of George Floyd in Minneapolis.