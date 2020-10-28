Rising infections complicate rules for New York-area travel

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Questions have arisen about the usefulness of travel restrictions like those agreed on by New York, Connecticut and New Jersey. The latter two states recently surpassed their own threshold to require travelers to quarantine. But all three have agreed to not enforce their travel rules against one another. Each state also has exempted certain neighboring states that qualify for the restrictions. Enforcement has been lax and uneven. And the infection rates used by the states to trigger their travel rules are low when compared with others used to determine restrictions around the country and world.