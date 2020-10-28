Serbia’s PM: gov’t to be pro-EU keeping Russia, China ties

BELGRADE, Serbia (AP) — Serbia’s prime minister-designate has said her government will be “pro-European’’ but will also maintain “friendly’’ relations with Russia and China. Ana Brnabic on Wednesday addressed the parliament which is to approve Serbia’s new government dominated by allies of Serbia’s autocratic President Aleksandar Vucic. Brnabic says that the task of the new government will be to speed up “the process of European integration’’ by making rule of law and democratic reforms in line with requirements for joining the European Union. Although formally seeking EU membership, Serbia has been strengthening its economic, political and military ties with Russia and China.