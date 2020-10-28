Sioux City Police Department reminds community about trick-or-treating safety

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- With Halloween just days away, the Sioux City Police Department wants to remind families of how to have a safe and fun night while out trick-or-treating.

On Saturday night in Sioux City, trick-or-treating will take place from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Local law enforcement advises residents to only go to houses with their lights on, and be familiar with the area you're trick-or-treating.

If the area is not well lit by street lights, they say to bring a flashlight to avoid tripping hazards.

Law enforcement also recommends trick or treaters follow CDC guidelines as much as possible while out. And, when crossing the street, they say it's best to go to corners to do so and be aware of cars and other motorists while doing so.

"Motorists, as your out and about be watching for those trick-or-treaters. Although we're recommending they stop at those corners, a lot of times they may jut out in the middle of the street. And then when you're dropping your kids off, pull over to the side of the road and let them out, just don't stop in the roadway," said Sergeant Jeremy McClure.

Sergeant McClure says overall the police department wants community members to have a fun and safe Halloween.