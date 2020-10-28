Sioux City police say carrying NARCAN has proven beneficial over the past year

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- It's been a year since officers with the Sioux City Police Department started carrying Narcan to help anyone who is having an opioid overdose.

Officers say the added safety measure is proving to be beneficial.

Narcan is a medication that can reverse the effects of an opioid overdose, within two- to five minutes. Each officer has the Narcan nasal spray on them at all times, while on duty.

Officers are trained on how to identify what that overdose might look like, and how to distribute the medication if needed.

Sergeant Jeremy McClure said in the year since the police department has adapted this routine, officers have been able to help more people get the proper medical attention, when there's an opioid overdose.

"This has provided us with a better understanding of what's going on, how to recognize someone in an opioid overdose, and also given us a life-saving drug that we can supply in an encounter at an opioid overdose," said Sgt. McClure.

McClure said this added step has also helped the department raise awareness of the dangers opioid addiction within the community.