Sioux City Warming Shelter prepares to open, new safety precautions in place

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) - Approximately 20 individuals are living in the streets in Sioux City, and up to 140 are staying in emergency shelters.

Many people dread these cold winter months that are coming up, especially those who don't have a warm and safe place to sleep at night.

The Sioux City Police Department says they're trying their best to keep people off the streets by referring them to area shelters, especially during the cold winter months.

"It's not illegal to be homeless, and so we try and work with our homeless population and be compassionate and caring towards their needs, we make referrals, but we also enforce laws such as trespass laws," said Jeremy McClure, Sioux City Police Department.

One of the places the Sioux City police refer someone to is "The Warming Shelter."

They provide a safe and warm place for hundreds of Siouxlanders in need.

The warming shelter is preparing to open its doors once again for the winter season on Nov. 1, but this year due they have had to make several changes due to COVID-19.

"We do have several things in place such as social distancing marks, requiring masks, using hand sanitizer upon entry, and taking a persons' temperature upon entry," said Tessa Shanks, Warming Shelter Director.

The shelter also installed shields between beds, and they'll assign a person to one bunk for the entire season.

"We also have a cleaning and sanitizing checklist," said Shanks.

The director says they house over 116 residents each night. And they plan to run at full capacity.

"Our facility is open, and we do welcome everybody in that need a place to stay," said Shanks.

Shanks says the shelter is partnering with the Siouxland District Health Department to finalize a plan in case of an outbreak in the facility, and a "quarantine room" is also in the works.

The director says they're in need of several items before their season kicks off. They're asking people to donate things like boots, scarves, hats, gloves, and coats to keep their residents warm.