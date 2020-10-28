South Africa’s president in quarantine as virus cases rise

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — South African president Cyril Ramaphosa has announced he has gone into quarantine after coming into contact with a dinner guest who has tested positive for COVID-19. The president’s spokesman said that Ramaphosa came into contact with a guest at a fundraising dinner of 35 people in Johannesburg last weekend. He said Ramaphosa is not showing any symptoms and the guest who tested positive is getting medical care. Ramaphosa’s quarantine comes as South Africa is experiencing a rise COVID-19 cases. The 7-day rolling average of daily new cases in South Africa has risen over the past two weeks from 2.72 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 13 to 2.78 new cases per 100,000 people on Oct. 27.