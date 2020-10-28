 Skip to Content

Tanzania votes for president amid fears of violence, fraud

New
1:22 am National news from the Associated Press

DODOMA, Tanzania (AP) — Long lines of voters in Tanzania are going to the polls for a presidential election that the opposition warns is already compromised by manipulation and deadly violence. The populist President John Magufuli seeks a second five-year term in one of Africa’s most populous and fastest-growing economies. The United Nations human rights office and others say his government has stifled dissenting voices, and a regional watchdog warns that security forces have created a “climate of fear.” Top opposition challenger Tundu Lissu survived an assassination attempt in 2017 and returned from exile earlier this year. Fewer major election observers will be watching.

Author Profile Photo

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content