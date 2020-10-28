The Latest: Zeta hits land just shy of Category 3 hurricane

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Hurricane Zeta powered ashore just 1 mph shy of a devastating Category 3 storm, gaining in intensity ahead of its south Louisiana landfall. Colorado State University hurricane researcher Phil Klotzbach said Wednesday that Zeta’s 110 mph winds would make it the strongest landfalling hurricane in the continental United States this late in the calendar since the 1899 Halloween Hurricane struck South Carolina. At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the core of the fierce storm was centered about 65 miles south-southwest of New Orleans. Forecasters at the U.S. National Hurricane Center in Miami had said Zeta’s top sustained winds had strengthened nearing the coast.