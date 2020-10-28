Trump, Ernst win Iowa Youth Straw Poll

DES MOINES, Iowa (KTIV) -- Over the course of this week, tens of thousands of students cast ballots in Secretary of State’s Paul Pate’s Iowa Youth Straw Poll.

They voted for their preferred candidates in the U.S. Presidential race, along with Iowa’s U.S. Senate and U.S. House races. More than 225 schools and 31,000 students participated.

Donald Trump won the presidential race 55%-32% over Joe Biden. Kayne West is in third at 9%.

Joni Ernst defeated Theresa Greenfield in the U.S. Senate race, 53%-38%.

Some Youth Straw Poll participants will be eligible to participate in next week’s general election.

“This is a fun, hands-on learning experience that hopefully will create a lifelong interest in civics and elections for these students,” said Secretary Pate. “My thanks to everyone who participated and the teachers and school leaders across the state for organizing this event.”

Iowa’s four U.S. Congressional races were also polled, with Republicans leading in all four districts. Republican Ashley Hinson is ahead of Abby Finkenauer 54%-46% in the First District. Republican Mariannette Miller-Meeks leads Rita Hart 53%-47% in the Second District. David Young holds a narrow lead over Democrat Cindy Axne, 48%-46% in Iowa’s Third District. Randy Feenstra is leading J.D. Scholten 67%-32% in the Fourth District.

The 2016 Iowa Youth Straw Poll showed Donald Trump defeating Hillary Clinton by 10 points and reflected the winner of actual election results in every Iowa congressional race except one. The results are unscientific.

The Iowa Youth Straw Poll is open to students of every grade level and youth civic organizations. Vote totals are available by clicking here.