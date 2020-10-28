UnityPoint Health answers questions about COVID-19

UNDATED (KTIV) - Dr. Mike Kafka, from UnityPoint Health St. Luke's continues to answer viewer questions about COVID-19 as the pandemic stretches into its eighth month in the United States.

"Dr. Kafka, a viewer asked, 'I am O+, and nationally traveled'," said Breen. "'I believe allowing me a degree of resistance to getting ill. I have never gotten a flu shot. I question if the flu shot would help refrain from contracting COVID-19?'"

"Unfortunately, the influenza vaccine is very specific to the influenza virus," said Dr. Mike Kafka, UnityPoint Health St. Luke's. "Particularly for the virus from this particular year. They won't provide an cross coverage at all with the COVID virus."

"Another viewer asked, 'Recently, I have run into people who have tested positive for COVID-19, but have no symptoms'," said Breen. 'Is that becoming more common as the pandemic continues?'"

"Roughly 25-percent of people never develop any symptoms, or aren't ill enough to know they're infected," said Dr. Kafka. "But, I have not heard that that percentage is increasing at all. So, I think that still holds at that kind of a rate."

"What medications should people avoid, if they have COVID-19?" asked Breen.

"There aren't any real specific medications that people are asked to avoid," said Kafka. "There was a question about folks on a particular type of high blood pressure medicine called an ACE inhibitor. It may have an effect because that the protein that the virus actually attached to in the lungs. But, they haven't been able to show that that has any impact on one's susceptibility top the virus."