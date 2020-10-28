US, Israel extend science accords into West Bank settlements

JERUSALEM (AP) — The United States and Israel have amended a series of scientific cooperation agreements to include Israeli institutions in the West Bank. It’s a step that further blurs the status of settlements widely considered illegal under international law. Israeli and American officials signed protocols amending three agreements at a ceremony at Ariel University in the eponymous West Bank settlement on Wednesday. Until now, three U.S.-Israeli science cooperation agreements excluded projects in areas captured by Israel in the 1967 Mideast war _ including the West Bank, east Jerusalem and Golan Heights. The U.S. Ambassador to Israel says the geographic restriction was “an anachronism.”