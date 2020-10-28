Zimbabwe Cabinet approves proposal to criminalize protests

HARARE, Zimbabwe (AP) — Zimbabwe’s cabinet has approved proposed legislation that would make it a crime for activists to make “unsubstantiated claims” of human rights abuses, hold anti-government protests that could draw international attention or speak with foreign governments without state approval. Critics said the move “is meant to entrench authoritarianism.” Information Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said President Emmerson Mnangagwa’s Cabinet has approved the proposed amendments to the Criminal Law Codification and Reform Act to criminalize the unauthorized communication or negotiation by private citizens with foreign governments. The proposed changes to the law are expected to be approved by Zimbabwe’s parliament, which is dominated by Mnangagwa’s ruling ZANU-PF party.