A little cooler Thursday with more ups and downs in the forecast

Wednesday turned into a pleasant day with lots of sunshine melting off snow and temperatures jumping into the low to mid 50s.



Today will not be bad but it will be a small step backward as we top out in the mid 40s.



There will be a little cloud cover around to start the day, especially southeast of Sioux City.



However, the afternoon does look sunny and winds will stay light.



There will be a few passing clouds overnight with temperatures fairly seasonal in the upper 20s to low 30s.



Sunshine will be with us Friday with temperatures in the upper 40s.



Halloween puts us into the 50s with sunny and breezy weather.



We'll talk about what to expect as we head into next week, including the Election Day forecast, on News 4 Today and News 4 at Noon.