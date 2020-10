NEW YORK (AP) — Geno Auriemma and UConn are back home in the Big East sitting in a familiar spot — atop the preseason poll. The Huskies, who returned to the conference after seven years in the American, were the unanimous choice to win the league the Big East announced. The Huskies have won 19 regular- season titles and 18 conference tournament crowns to go along with their 11 national championships.