Boil advisory in effect for Woodland Park, NE

WOODLAND PARK, Neb. (KTIV) -- Residents in a community northeast of Norfolk, Nebraska are under a boil advisory until further notice.

In a post on Facebook, Stanton County Emergency Management said a boil advisory has been issued for Woodland Park.

Officials say the advisory is due to a high pressure main line needing repairs after being struck by a contractor.

In order to fix the leak, Woodland Park's water supply has been shut down. This means there will be no water for several hours as crews are expected to be making repairs throughout the night until they are done.

Because the struck line's pressure dropped when it was turned off for repairs, water samples have been sent in for testing. Once the results are sent back, officials will decide when to lift the advisory.

Officials say water can be used for hygienic purposes, but if you are going to consume any water from the system, it should be boiled first.