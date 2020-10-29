Debris falls from supertall NYC skyscraper; no one injured

NEW YORK (AP) — Problems with a crane at a supertall New York City skyscraper near completion sent debris falling. Officials said Thursday that no one was injured. Video showed the top of the crane revolving in a full circle in rainy weather at the building on West 57th Street in Manhattan. The Fire Department of New York says operations at the building started shortly before 7 p.m. The Department of Buildings sent inspectors. Traffic was shut down in the area, and subways were rerouted. The skyscraper was developed by JDS Construction Group and is over 1,400 feet tall. The company didn’t immediately comment.