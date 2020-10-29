Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris to play CMAs

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Maren Morris, Luke Combs and more are set to take the stage at the CMA Awards in November. The country music awards show promised the genre’s biggest stars will be together in one room again for the first time since the COVID-19 outbreak started. Co-hosts Reba McEntire and Darius Rucker will duet together, while Gabby Barrett will be joined by pop singer Charlie Puth. Thomas Rhett will perform with McEntire, Hillary Scott and Chris Tomlin.