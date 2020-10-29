Ernst makes campaign stop in Denison, IA

DENISON, Iowa (KTIV) -- Iowa Senator Joni Ernst's "Fighting for Iowa" tour Thursday took her through Dallas and Crawford counties.

She was joined at different events by U.S. Senator Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Governor Kim Reynolds, and 4th Congressional District Candidate Randy Feenstra.

Folks from around Denison showed up to hear Senator Joni Ernst speak when she stopped in the town for a campaign event.

Randy Feenstra, the Republican candidate in Iowa's 4th Congressional District was also at the event, showing support for Senator Ernst.

Ernst said she's looking forward to the next few days.

"I am very excited. I've been out across Iowa, doing the RV tour in the Winnebago and I'm telling you, I'm feeling a lot of energy and enthusiasm on the ground," said Senator Joni Ernst.

And while Ernst spoke about her campaign to the residents of Denison, she also emphasized the importance of getting out and voting on November 3rd.

"You have to get out. Go to the polls. You can go to the auditor's office right now. If you want to vote in person during their open hours, you can do that. Tuesday you have to go out to the polls. So, get out, get it done," said Senator Ernst.

Ernst enjoyed being able to see and talk with those who attended the event.

"I feel so good. And thanks Crawford County for coming out and supporting. I really appreciate it. We're so glad to have the support coming from these grassroots folks. Really energetic, really enthusiastic," said Senator Ernst.

Ernst said she will continue the RV tour leading up to Election Day and doesn't plan to get home until late Monday so she can vote on Tuesday.