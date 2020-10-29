Fazoli’s to open Sioux City location

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Fazoli's is coming to Sioux City.

The Italian/American restaurant chain plans to open a location at 3327 Singing Hills Boulevard, in the former Pizza Hut building across from 4 Brothers and Walmart.

The restaurant will have a a menu featuring traditional Italian favorites.

“Fazoli’s pasta and sauces, breadsticks and salads are freshly prepared throughout the day. Our food isn’t ‘fast food.’ It’s fast, fresh, Italian,” said Krissie Schroeder, the general manager of the new restaurant.

Fazoli's is planning to open in early 2021 once remodeling is complete. It'll be locally owned by Aftershock Ventures, LLC.

The Fazoli’s chain was founded in 1988 in Lexington, Kentucky. Fazoli’s owns and operates nearly 220 restaurants in 28 states.

