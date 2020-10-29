France braces for monthlong lockdown as virus deaths mount

PARIS (AP) — Some doctors expressed relief but business owners despaired as France prepared to shut down again for a month to try to put the brakes on the fast-moving virus. Shoppers at a Paris farmers’ market said they were ready to restrict their freedoms given the rising number of virus-related deaths and COVID patients filling French hospitals. The new measures are set to come into effect at midnight. Schools are allowed to remain open in this new lockdown, which is gentler than what France saw in the spring. But still a shock to restaurants and other businesses ordered to close their doors in one of the world’s biggest economies.