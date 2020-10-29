Hawkeyes’ Shadrick Byrd, Yahweh Jeudy planning to transfer

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Iowa redshirt freshmen Shadrick Byrd and Yahweh Jeudy have entered the NCAA transfer portal with the intention to transfer at the end of the fall semester. Bryd is a running back from Alabaster, Alabama. He played on special teams in Iowa’s opener at Purdue. Jeudy is a linebacker from Pompano Beach, Florida, and has not appeared in a game. Both players were three-star players coming out of high school. That’s according to the 247sports composite rankings.