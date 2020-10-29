Iowa DHS reports 47th safe haven baby

DES MOINES, Iowa (KWWL) – For the 47th time since it became law, Iowa has used its safe haven procedures on a newborn.

The Iowa Department of Human Services reports the newborn girl was born Oct. 12 and released to their custody.

Through the law, parents can safely hand over custody of babies age 30 days or younger without fear of prosecution for abandonment.

“The purpose of this law is to protect the lives of newborns who are in danger of abandonment,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services.

Infants who are safe haven babies are placed with currently-approved foster or adoptive families. If you're interested in becoming a foster or adoptive parent, please visit www.iowafosterandadoption.org.

For more information on the safe haven procedure: http://dhs.iowa.gov/safe-haven