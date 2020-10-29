LAKES AREA NEWS: Financial assistance on the way for struggling Iowa county fairs

Clay County, IA (KUOO Radio) - Some assistance is being made available to fairs and expos in Iowa that were hit hard by the pandemic.

Governor Kim Reynolds and the Iowa Economic Development Authority have announced the state is allocating up to $6 Million in federal CARES Act funds through the Iowa County Fairs Relief Program.



Jeremy Parsons, General Manager of the Clay County Fair, says he was pleased to hear the announcement, adding they'll be happy to get whatever assistance they can. "You know many aspects of our economy are slowly starting to come back on line through this COVID pandemic but one aspect is not. And that's the live event business. And for us here at the Fair and Events Center when your whole livelihood depends on bringing people together, we can't do curbside pickup, we can't do online. You have to actually have people physically on the fairgrounds and so with COVID obviously we can't do that, so it's good recognition from the state that there's some substantial financial losses occurring."

Parsons says the the Clay County Fair lost about $3 Million when this year's events were called off.

Clay County is independently raising funds through their "Save the Fair" efforts, and have so far brought in just over $1 Million dollars.