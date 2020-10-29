Latest search for missing Nebraska girl unsuccessful

GRETNA, Neb. (AP) — Searchers were unsuccessful in the latest search for an 8-year-old girl who has been missing since she was swept away on the Platte River this summer. A search-and-rescue team from Kearney searched Tuesday and Wednesday for Taries Price, who disappeared on the river at Schramm Park near Gretna in June. Since the girl went missing, Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies have been on the river 32 times, and Nebraska parks officers have searched 44 times. Her parents say Taries was playing on a sandbar with cousins when they were swept away. Her two cousins were rescued but Taries has not been found.