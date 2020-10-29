Morningside women add D1 transfer to high-scoring hoops lineup

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- The season opener for the Morningside women's basketball team is just over a week away. The Mustangs are expected to battle for another GPAC title.

Morningside was picked to finish third in the conference preseason coaches poll, with one first place vote. The Mustangs are ranked 24th in the NAIA preseason poll, which now includes just one division.

Morningside returns their top two scorers from last season. Senior Sierra Mitchell averaged over 16 points per game, which was fourth in the conference, and Sophia Peppers added over 14 points per night.

The Mustangs also added South Sioux grad McKenna Sims, who transferred home from Division-1 Illinois State.

"I came home because I really missed my family and I was homesick a lot," said Sims. "I'm grateful that Morningside was here in my hometown. They're a good program so I was like, might as well play for a team that I've grown up around and been to camps for my whole life."

"She's really fit in with our team," said head coach Jamie Sale. "You worry sometimes, you get a division one transfer, how she'll fit in and she's just been a great teammate and I know her teammates really love having her here."

Morningside starts their season a week from Friday at MidAmerican Nazarene, in Kansas.