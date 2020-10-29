Nebraska reports 1,605 new cases of COVID-19 and nine new deaths

(KTIV) -- Nebraska health experts report 1,605 new cases of COVID-19 in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Nebraska, since the pandemic began, to 68,150.

There were nine new virus-related deaths reported, pushing Nebraska's death toll to 637 on Thursday.

Nebraska's COVID-19 dashboard indicates 528 residents are currently hospitalized, with a total of 2,977 residents, who have been hospitalized due to the virus.

State health experts say Nebraska's total recoveries rose to 43,516 on Thursday.

So far, 586,410 Nebraskans have been tested for the virus and officials say 517,948 tests have come back negative.