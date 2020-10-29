New channel offers fare for women in the LGBTQ community

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A digital channel devoted to women in the LGBTQ community is launching with shows including a pandemic-set romantic comedy and a paranormal drama. The channel is debuting as part of Revry, an online platform that offers what it describes as “queer-focused” programming. The new channel’s name is OML on Revry. That reflects its roots in a video platform formerly known as One More Lesbian, now known as OML. The founder of OML says its partnership with Revry will help it reach a larger audience with female-driven LGBTQ content. The Revry co-founder says she’s “overjoyed” to offer a space for queer female stories to be seen worldwide.