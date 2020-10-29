No. 3 Buckeyes look to keep rolling at No. 18 Penn State

No. 3 Ohio State visits No. 18 Penn State in the game of the week in the Big Ten on Saturday. The Buckeyes are coming off a 35-point win over Nebraska and are a double-digit road favorite against the Nittany Lions. Justin Fields can continue building his Heisman Trophy credentials in prime time. Penn State is smarting after losing to Indiana in overtime and hasn’t opened Big Ten play 0-2 since 2010. Iowa’s offense will face a big test against a Northwestern defense that shut down Maryland. Rutgers goes for a 2-0 start as a 10-point underdog at home to Indiana.