No. 6 Oklahoma St and Texas always seem close in Big 12 play

There have been a lot of close games between No. 6 Oklahoma State and Texas. The last three meetings between the Cowboys and Longhorns have been decided by a combined 12 points. The undefeated Cowboys have allowed only 12 points a game. The Longhorns are the Big 12′s highest-scoring team at 45 points a game. That is part of a full slate of Big 12 games on the last day of October. No. 16 Kansas State, with Oklahoma State the only teams without a Big 12 loss, goes to West Virginia. The Wildcats and Cowboys play next week.