Oct. 29: Iowa reports over 2,400 new COVID-19 cases, 605 total hospitalizations

(KTIV) -- There were 2,469 new, confirmed cases in Iowa from 10 a.m. Wednesday to 10 a.m. Thursday, according to the state's COVID-19 dashboard.

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, health officials reported 119,444 total positive cases across the state, that number rose to 121,913 by 10 a.m. Thursday.

The state's website says out of those who have tested positive, 90,422 have recovered. That's an increase of 979 recoveries in the last 24 hours.

The state reported 11 additional virus-related deaths within this time frame, putting the state's death toll at 1,680.

According to the state's latest report, there are 605 Iowans hospitalized due to the virus, which is up from yesterday's record of 596. This is the highest number of COVID-19 hospitalizations the state has seen since the pandemic began. Of those hospitalizations, 135 are in the ICU and 56 are on ventilators.

In Iowa, 7,708 new tests were given for a total of 956,8446 people that have been tested for COVID-19.

Woodbury County

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, the Siouxland District Health Department reported 97 new COVID-19 cases in Woodbury County. This brings the county's total number of positive cases up to 7,405.

To date, 5,722 of the county's cases have recovered.

The SDHD has reported one new virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to 98. Officials say this latest death involved an older adult female between the ages of 61 and 80.

A total of 78 people are currently hospitalized with COVID-19 in Woodbury County. Forty-eight of those are county residents.

Buena Vista County

Buena Vista County, where Storm Lake is located, has had 17 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total cases to 2,289. Of those cases, 2,020 have recovered.

So far, the county has had 12 total COVID-19 deaths.

Clay County

Clay County, where Spencer is located, has reported nine new virus cases, with its total now at 551. Of those cases, 364 have recovered.

Clay County has confirmed four total virus-related deaths.

Dickinson County

State health officials say Dickinson County reported 28 new cases, bringing their total positive cases to 780. Officials say 554 of those cases have recovered.

Dickinson County has had an additional virus-related death, bringing the county's death toll to nine.

Plymouth County

Plymouth County's total positive cases have risen from 1,691 to 1,711 in the last 24 hours. Officials say 1,215 of those cases have recovered.

Plymouth County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 31.

Sioux County

As of Oct. 29, the state health department says Sioux County reported 37 new cases bringing their total to 2,519. Officials say 1,820 of those cases have recovered.

Sioux County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping the county's total to 17.