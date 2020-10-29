Oct. 29: South Dakota reports 12,462 active COVID-19 cases, over 30,000 total recoveries

(KTIV) - South Dakota health officials reported 1,000 cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, bringing the state's total to 43,000.

According to the state's health department, 918 of the new cases are confirmed and 82 are probable.

State health officials say South Dakota has 12,462 active cases in the state. That's an increase of 529 in the last 24 hours.

Officials reported 452 more South Dakotans have recovered from the virus, bringing the state's total recoveries to 30,135.

Currently, 413 South Dakotans are hospitalized due to the virus, breaking yesterday's record of 412.

Nineteen additional virus-related deaths have been reported. To date, South Dakota has had 403 virus-related deaths.

Bon Homme

Bon Homme County has had 30 new COVID-19 cases, bringing its total to 950. Of those cases, 200 have recovered.

So far, Bon Homme has only reported one virus-related death.

Clay County

Clay County has reported 12 new cases, bringing its total to 829. State health officials say 652 of those cases have recovered.

Clay County reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at eight.

Lincoln County

In the last 24 hours, Lincoln County's total positive cases have risen from 2,759 to 2,830. Health officials say 1,963 of those cases have recovered.

Officials have reported two more deaths, bringing Lincoln County's total virus-relate deaths up to 20.

Union County

Officials say Union County has had 758 total positive cases. So far, 564 of those cases have recovered.

Union County has reported no additional virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll to 11.

Yankton County

Yankton County has had 876 cases reported in the county so far. Officials say 555 of those cases have recovered.

The county has reported no new virus-related deaths, keeping its death toll at five.