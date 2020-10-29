Omaha police investigating after woman’s body found

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police are investigating the death of a woman whose body was found in a northwestern Omaha apartment unit. The Omaha World-Herald reports that police were called around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday to the apartment complex near West Maple Road and 108th Street. Officers who arrived on the scene found the body of 39-year-old Mercedes Elizabeth De Leon Cayaxon. Police have not said how she died, but confirmed that homicide detectives are investigating. Police have not named any suspects or announced any arrests n the case.