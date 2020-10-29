On virus, Trump and health advisers go their separate ways

WASHINGTON (AP) — A multi-state coronavirus surge in the countdown to Election Day has exposed a clear split between President Donald Trump’s bullish embrace of a return to normalcy and urgent public warnings from the government’s top health officials. It’s the opposite of what usually happens in a public health crisis, because political leaders tend to repeat and amplify the recommendations of their health experts, not short-circuit them. White House chief of staff Mark Meadows declared “we’re not going to control the pandemic.” But Adm. Brett Giroir of the Department of Health and Human Services has stressed in interviews that watching your distance from others, wearing masks, and frequently washing your hands can indeed work to control the pandemic.