Pope ends public audiences, eyes Christmas as virus surges

ROME (AP) — Pope Francis is halting his public general audiences and will limit participation at Christmas and other upcoming Masses amid a surge of coronavirus cases in Italy and the Vatican. Starting next week, Francis will resume livestreaming his weekly catechism lessons from his library in the Apostolic Palace. That was how he held his audiences during the Vatican’s COVID-19 lockdown during the spring and summer. In addition, Francis’ liturgical events over the next few months — including Christmas — will be attended by limited numbers of faithful, though the Vatican noted plans could change as the health situation evolves.