Red Ribbon Week works to educate youth on drug, alcohol abuse

SIOUX CITY (KTIV) -- Red Ribbon Week, which falls between Oct. 23 and Oct. 31 every year, is an alcohol, tobacco, and other drug and violence prevention awareness campaign.

It began as a tribute to a fallen DEA Special agent, killed by drug traffickers.

According to Jennifer Hart with Heartland Counseling services, in 1988 the program started popping up in schools and communities to educate youth on the dangers of drug use. She said if parents and teachers don't talk to kids, it can lead to more problems.

"If we're not talking about it, it's that little hidden secret and of course there's potential for more exposure and introduction of drug use and substance use by others outside your family," said Hart.

Hart said with the pandemic, they've seen an increase in people abusing substances. It's a trend the Sioux City Police Department is continuing to see as well. Especially when it comes to vaping.

"These contain nicotine, which is highly addictive and so we see a huge issue with a lot of kids at the high schools using vapes and getting addicted to the nicotine at a younger age," said Sgt. Jeremy McClure of the Sioux City Police Department.

McClure said many teens don't understand the dangers they actually pose. So that's why Red Ribbon Week is a crucial time to explain the dangers of addiction.

This year's theme is "Be happy. Be brave. Be drug-free."